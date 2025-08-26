UK BASED ZAMBIANS REPORT ZAMBIAN DIPLOMAT TO UK FOREIGN OFFICE
A group of Zambians has finally reported a diplomat, Mulilo Morgan, to UKs Foreign Office, maybe declared person non-grata
WHO LEAKED Lily Mutamz Tv Passport?
We are gravely concerned by reports implicating Mr. Morgan Mulilo, currently serving as First Secretary at the Zambian High Commission in London, in the leaking of private documents and the harassment of Zambian citizens residing in the United Kingdom.
Mr. Mulilo, a former immigration officer in Mufulira, is alleged to have leaked confidential documents belonging to social blogger, Ms. Lillian Mutambo, to Clayson Hamasaka at State House, in clear violation of diplomatic ethics, privacy rights, and international law. He is also reportedly boasting about compiling a “list of dissidents” in the UK who are critical of President Hakainde Hichilema’s government.
Grave Concerns
1. Breach of Privacy and Data Security
If true, the leaking of Ms. Mutambo’s documents represents a serious abuse of trust. Zambians abroad submit their personal documents to embassies in good faith, expecting the highest level of confidentiality.
2. Political Targeting of Citizens Abroad
The alleged compilation of lists of Zambians critical of the government smacks of surveillance and intimidation. Such conduct is inconsistent with the duties of diplomatic staff and undermines the rights of Zambian citizens to freely express their views.
3. Diplomatic Consequences
If the Zambian High Commission in London is being used as a tool for political victimization, this not only violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations but also risks straining Zambia’s bilateral relations with the United Kingdom.
Action Being Taken
We have learned that members of the Zambian community in the UK have begun the process of formally reporting Mr. Mulilo’s actions to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). These are serious allegations that warrant immediate investigation by both the Zambian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UK government.
Call for Accountability
We demand:
• A full investigation by the Zambian government into the conduct of Mr. Mulilo.
• An immediate review of data protection protocols at Zambian embassies to ensure citizens’ private information is not politicized.
• Assurance from the Zambian government that embassies remain neutral and professional institutions, not instruments of political harassment.
Zambians abroad must feel safe and protected when engaging with their embassies. The leaking of private information and targeting of critics is not only unethical—it is criminal and unacceptable.
Pumulo Situmbeko
CREDIT: Patriotic Front FB page
You want an investigation of this matter by the Zambian government.
Meanwhile you have reported the matter to the UK government. Not to relevant Zambian authorities.
There is clearly another side to this story.
Unless there is publication of lies / slander that defame the president and therefore warrant police arrest of perpetuators and subsequent court action, Zambians have always been free to criticise anyone in a constructive and non-abusive manner.
This is the best favor one can ever do to the Zambian Govt. Lilian Mutambo has been insulting the Zambian Gvt and HH in particular while hiding under the shield of British residence.
There are many videos of Lilian Mutambo insulting senior Govt officials which is unacceptable in any civilized country let alone Britain. If that investigation is carried out by the police, Lilian Mutambo is likely to be deported.
This is a favour from an unlikely source, which is PF; their bitterness will backfire on them. I dont see how Lilian Mutambo will get away from this. The prostitute has bitten too much and let us see how far the law will go with her while she abuses her British residency that can be easily revoked in any case.
