UK blocks US from using British bases for strikes on Iran.



United Kingdom has refused to grant US forces permission to use British military bases for potential strikes against Iran, The Times reported on Thursday.





The decision has heightened tensions with Washington and prompted criticism from President Donald Trump.





Under longstanding agreements, American aircraft could operate from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, home to US heavy bombers, and the joint US–UK base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, only with prior approval from the British government.