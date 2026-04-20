UK faces reserve crisis :tens of thousands of troops unaccounted for



The United Kingdom is facing a major military readiness crisis after losing contact with nearly 95,000 reserve troops, raising serious concerns over national defense capabilities.





Senior defense officials revealed that authorities lack up-to-date records, including locations and health data, for a large portion of reservists expected to be mobilized in a national emergency.





The issue adds pressure on the British Army, already at its smallest size in over 200 years, with fewer than 70,000 active personnel. A limited tracking system monitoring former soldiers for only six years after service has left many reservists effectively untraceable.





The government is now pushing emergency reforms, including raising the reserve age limit from 55 to 65, in an effort to rebuild readiness amid growing global tensions.