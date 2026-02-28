🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



UK Fighter Jets Now Active in Middle East Skies as Part of Coordinated Defensive Operations – Prime Minister Keir Starmer Confirms





London, 28 February 2026 – British military aircraft are operating over the Middle East (West Asia) today in support of coordinated regional defensive operations, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced.





In a televised national address, Starmer stated:

“UK planes are in the sky today in the Middle East as part of coordinated regional defensive operations to protect our people, our interests and our allies.”





The deployment follows escalating tensions in the region after recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian retaliatory actions. Starmer emphasised that the UK is not participating in offensive strikes, but has strengthened its defensive posture including RAF Typhoon and F-35 assets to safeguard British personnel, regional allies and key interests.





The Prime Minister chaired an emergency COBRA meeting earlier today and called for immediate de-escalation while reaffirming the UK’s commitment to the security of its partners.