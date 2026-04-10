UK Forces Catch Russian Submarines Surveying Vital Undersea Cables – Defence Secretary Issues Direct Warning to Putin





In a Downing Street press conference on April 9, 2026, UK Defence Secretary John Healey revealed that British and allied forces (including Norway) tracked three Russian submarines for over a month in the North Atlantic, north of the UK.





The operation involved one Akula-class (Project 971) nuclear-powered attack submarine, believed to act as a distraction, and two specialist vessels from Russia’s secretive Main Directorate for Deep-Sea Research (GUGI). These GUGI submarines were actively surveying near critical fiber optic cables and pipelines that carry the vast majority of the UK’s (and global) internet, voice, and financial data traffic.





UK forces, including a Royal Navy frigate and RAF P-8 Poseidon aircraft, monitored the vessels “kilometer by kilometer” and “24/7,” making their presence known to deter any potential sabotage. No damage to the infrastructure was reported, and the Russian submarines eventually withdrew northward.





Speaking directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Healey stated: “We see you. We see your activity over our cables and our pipelines, and you should know that any attempt to damage them will not be tolerated and will have serious consequences.”





This information comes from the official UK Ministry of Defence announcement and is verified by credible news outlets including the BBC, The Guardian, Reuters, and ITV News.