UK, France and Germany condemn Iran’s retaliatory attacks in joint statement

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned Iran’s retaliatory attacks on neighbouring countries after joint strikes from the US and Israel earlier today.

In a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, he says: “France, Germany and the United Kingdom have consistently urged the Iranian regime to end Iran’s nuclear programme, curb its ballistic missile programme, refrain from its destabilising activity in the region and our homelands, and to cease the appalling violence and repression against its own people.

“We did not participate in these strikes, but are in close contact with our international partners, including the United States, Israel and partners in the region. We reiterate our commitment to regional stability and to the protection of civilian life.

“We condemn Iranian attacks on countries in the region in the strongest terms. Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes. We urge the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution. Ultimately, the Iranian people must be allowed to determine their future.”