🚨 Breaking News : UK, France & Germany Vow Defensive Military Action to Crush Iran’s Missile & Drone Threat – British Jets Already Intercepting Attacks, French Nuclear Carrier En Route





In a dramatic joint statement issued today (1 March 2026), the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany — Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Emmanuel Macron, and Chancellor Friedrich Merz — have declared they are prepared to take “necessary and proportionate defensive action to destroy Iran’s capability to fire missiles and drones at their source.”





The E3 leaders condemned Iran’s “indiscriminate and disproportionate” retaliatory attacks across the Middle East in the strongest terms, warning that Tehran’s strikes are endangering civilians, allied forces, and regional stability.





Key developments unfolding right now:

– British RAF Typhoon jets, operating from bases in Qatar and Cyprus, are actively repelling Iranian drones and missiles. UK Defence Secretary John Healey confirmed that British forces have already “taken down” Iranian threats, including intercepts protecting allies and UK personnel. Missiles were fired in the direction of Cyprus (home to major UK sovereign bases), though not believed to be directly targeted at them.





– France is rushing its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier R91 Charles de Gaulle and full strike group to the eastern Mediterranean, cutting short its Baltic Sea mission to safeguard French interests and support regional allies





The leaders stressed they are working hand-in-hand with the United States and regional partners, while still urging Iran to immediately halt the attacks and return to negotiations.