UK hikes visa fees from £15 to £115; student visa shoots from £127 to £490

The United Kingdom government has announced an increment in immigration and nationality fees which will be paid for vital services with effect from October 4, 2023.

According to the UK government, the new charges will see the cost for visit visa for less than six months increase from £15 to £115 while the fee for applying for a student visa from outside the UK will rise by £127 to £490.

It explained that the increase equals the amount charged for in-country applications while a bill has already been tabled before UK’s Parliament on September 15, 2023, awaiting approval.

“In July, the government announced a 15% increase in the cost of most work and visit visas, and an increase of at least 20% in the cost of priority visas, study visas and certificates of sponsorship,” the UK government said its on official website; gov.uk

“Income from fees charged plays a vital role in the Home Office’s ability to run a sustainable immigration and nationality system,” it added.

The UK government however pointed out that “careful consideration is given when setting fees to help reduce the funding contribution from British taxpayers, whilst continuing to provide a service that remains attractive to those wishing to work in the UK and support broader prosperity for all.”

It further noted that the changes do not include the planned increase to the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) which are scheduled to be introduced later in the Autumn.

Meanwhile the fee changes will include the following below:

• Fees for up to 6 months, 2, 5 and 10 year visit visas.

• The majority of fees for entry clearance and certain applications for leave to remain in the UK including those for work and study.

• Fees for indefinite leave to enter and indefinite leave to remain.

• Convention travel document and stateless person’s travel document.

• Health and Care visa.

• Fees in relation to certificates of sponsorship and confirmation of acceptance for studies.

• The in and out of country fee for the super priority service and the out of country fee for the priority service. The settlement priority service will reduce so it is aligned with the cost of using the priority service.

• Applications to Register and Naturalise as a British Citizen.

• The fee for the User Pays Visa Application service.