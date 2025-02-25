UK Imposes 107 Sanctions On Russia

The UK government has announced 107 new sanctions on Russia, targeting its military supply chains, financial networks, and key allies.

The sanctions, which mark the most extensive sanctions since the early days of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, are aimed at weakening Moscow’s ability to sustain its war effort as the war enters its third year.

In a statement released on Monday, the UK government says the sanctions are part of a broader effort to bolster Ukraine’s position and contribute to long-term security in Europe.

Among those sanctioned are companies and individuals supplying machine tools, electronics, and dual-use goods such as microprocessors used in weapons systems to Russia’s military.

These entities operate from several countries, including China, Turkey, Thailand, India, and Central Asian states.

Also, the UK extended sanctions to officials of North Korea, a trusted ally of Russia who proceeded to fight side by side with the country.

The officials sanctioned include North Korea’s Defence Minister, No Kwang Chol and other high-ranking military figures accused of deploying over 11,000 North Korean troops to Russia.

Russian Military Suppliers, LLC Grant-Trade, its owner Marat Mustafaev, and his sister Dinara Mustafaeva, accused of smuggling advanced European technology into Russia for military use, were also sanctioned.

The UK also sanctioned foreign financial institutions, finding the Russian economy, including the OJSC Keremet Bank, alleging that the Kyrgyzstan-based financial institution facilitates Russian access to international financial networks.

In addition, the UK took steps to weaken Russia’s oil trade, adding 40 more “shadow fleet” oil tankers to the list of vessels under restriction.

The sanction on these ships, which reportedly carried over $5bn worth of Russian oil in the past six months, brings the total number of UK-sanctioned Russian oil tankers to 133, the highest of any European nation.

More so, the sanction package includes measures against 14 Russian oligarchs, some of whom are accused of funding key sectors of Russia’s economy, including Roman Trotsenko, a billionaire with an estimated net worth of £2.2bn.

Speaking on the sanctions, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the latest move underscores Britain’s commitment to Ukraine.

“Every military supply line disrupted, every rouble blocked, and every enabler of Putin’s aggression exposed is a step towards a just and lasting peace,” Lammy said.