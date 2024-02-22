UK imposes additional sanctions on Russian military

The UK has said it will place more than 50 new restrictions on Russia before the second anniversary of their invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions aim to punish people and companies supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said the UK will keep supporting Kyiv for as long as necessary.

After the opposition leader Alexei Navalny died, six Russian prison bosses were punished with sanctions.

The Foreign Office said the new punishments will target those who give Russia’s military weapons like rocket launchers, missiles, and explosives.

The sanctions are aimed at stopping Russia from making money from metals, diamonds, and energy. This is to stop President Putin from getting funding for his war.

Lord Cameron said that because of the economic pressure from other countries, Russia cannot afford to continue with the illegal invasion.

“Our sanctions are making it hard for Putin to get the money he needs to support his war. ”

“United, we will keep fighting against tyranny without giving up. ” We will keep helping Ukraine in its fight for democracy for as long as it is needed.

Some people were punished, including oil trader Niels Troost and his company Paramount Energy and Commodities SA, and Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev, the new CEO of Alrosa, which is the biggest state-owned diamond producer in Russia.

The Foreign Office said that they have also targeted several foreign companies for helping Russia in their war efforts.

Saturday is the second anniversary of when Russia invaded Ukraine.

The fight is kind of stuck and not making much progress, although Moscow seems to be doing better lately. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has asked the western countries to give Ukraine more weapons. He says if they don’t, it will make Russia’s forces feel more confident.

The EU is creating a set of plans to go along with the anniversary of the war.

The British government has put restrictions on Russia. This happened one day after the Foreign Office said it had stopped the prison bosses in charge of the jail where Alexei Navalny died from using their money and from traveling.

Some people said the measures were not strong enough and complained about them.

The government has approved sanctions on 2,000 people, businesses, and groups as part of its efforts against Russia.

The US said it will impose more sanctions on Russia after Navalny died.

Navalny was a very important leader for the Russian opposition for the last ten years. He was in jail for 19 years for charges that many people thought were made up for political reasons.

The Russian prison service said he died last Friday at the IK-3 Arctic penal colony, also known as “Polar Wolf”, after going for a walk and suddenly falling down.

Navalny’s team says they think President Putin ordered his murder. Western leaders are putting the blame on Mr. Putin and the Russian authorities for his death.

Mr Putin has not said anything about his death directly. The Kremlin admitted that he died and said the Russian president knew about it.