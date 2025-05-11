UK is a home, not a hotel, deports all foreign criminals – UK Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch tells UK prime minister

UK Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, has urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government to adopt her party’s deportation bill to bring down immigration.

In a video posted on her X handle, the Tory leader warned that about two million immigrants would automatically claim “British Citizenship” by next year, asking Mr Starmer to adopt the Conservative Party’s deportation bill.

“From next year, two million immigrants could automatically claim British citizenship. That’s nearly twice the population of Birmingham,” Ms Badenoch said. “We’ve introduced a deportation bill because we are committed to bringing immigration down.”

She had, on Tuesday, published a “deportation bill” aimed at bringing down immigration.

Ms Badenoch highlighted the benefits of the deportation bill as the deportation “of all foreign criminals, mandatory age checks, tougher visa rules, disabled the human rights act to immigration cases, make asylum support repayable and no permanent right to stay in the UK if you rely on benefits.”

She said, “Until that’s law, we won’t fix it. Labour should adopt it now. It’s time to get tough. That’s what the conservatives’ deportation bill delivers. Our country is a home, not a hotel.”