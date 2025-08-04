UK Is Home, Not Nigeria- Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the UK Conservative Party, has sparked significant backlash by stating she no longer identifies with Nigeria, her country of ancestral origin. In an interview on the Rosebud podcast with Gyles Brandreth on Friday, Badenoch spoke candidly about her evolving sense of identity, prompting criticism from some Nigerians who feel her remarks dismiss her heritage.

Born to Nigerian parents, Badenoch revealed she has not renewed her Nigerian passport since the early 2000s. “I don’t identify with it [Nigeria] anymore; most of my life has been in the UK, and I’ve just never felt the need to,” she said. She noted that when her father passed away, she required a visa to travel to Nigeria, underscoring her detachment from the country despite her heritage.

While acknowledging her family ties and interest in Nigeria’s affairs, Badenoch emphasized that the UK is now her home. “Home is where my now family is, and my now family is my children; it’s my husband and my brother and his children and in-laws,” she said. She also described the Conservative Party as part of her “extended family.”

Badenoch, who returned to the UK at 16, explained that her parents believed Nigeria offered no future for her. “The reason that I came back here was actually a very sad one, and it was that my parents thought, ‘There is no future for you in this country,’” she said.

Her comments have drawn sharp criticism from some Nigerians, who expressed disappointment over her perceived disconnection from her roots.