UK lawmakers say Trump’s attacks on Iran are unlawful



Emily Thornberry, chair of the UK Foreign Affairs Select Committee, has questioned the legality of US strikes on Iran, stating there was no “imminent threat” posed by Tehran.





She said that without clear evidence of an immediate danger, it is “difficult” to understand the legal justification for military action under international law.





Several UK lawmakers have raised concerns that any strike lacking proof of self-defence could violate established international legal standards.

The comments add to growing debate in Britain over the legality and potential consequences of escalating military action in the region.