UK police begins investigation into sexual assault against Russell Brand

London’s police are looking into old allegations of sexual offenses in the UK. This comes after news that comedian Russell Brand has been accused of rape and sexual assault.

The police in London have received reports of sexual crimes after an investigation was done by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times. This was stated by the police force on Monday.

We have also been told about several claims of sexual crimes that happened in other parts of the country. We will look into these claims and investigate them. The crimes happened a long time ago, according to the statement.

The brand said that the allegations are not true and also accused the UK government of trying to silence him.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Central Specialist Crime Command, led by Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, will conduct the investigation, as stated by the Metropolitan Police.

“We want anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of a sexual crime, no matter how long ago it happened, to get in touch with us,” the statement stated.

We know that it might seem hard to do, but we have a group of expert officers who can help and guide you.

After the accusations came out, YouTube stopped allowing money to be made from Brand’s channel, and his live tour has been delayed.

The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches did research and found that four women accused Brand of sexually attacking them at different times from 2006 to 2013. One of the girls said she was 16 years old and Brand was 31 years old when the supposed assault took place in London.

The women decided not to reveal their names in the report, as stated by The Times. CNN cannot confirm their statements on their own.

At least two of the reported attacks happened in Los Angeles. According to the report, a woman went to a rape treatment center on the same day she was reportedly assaulted.

The police were informed by the center, but the woman decided not to officially report the incident because she believed that her words wouldn’t hold any value compared to the attacker’s, as noted by the rape center notes shared with The Times.

Downing Street said that the claims made in the documentary are very serious and worrying.

The Metropolitan Police has requested that if anyone thinks they have been a victim of sexual assault, they should come forward and talk to the police. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said this in an official statement after the documentary was shown.

Last week, The Met said they are looking into a claim about a sexual attack from 2003.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said that they know about news reports from The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches about accusations of sexual crimes.

On Sunday, 17 September, the police were told about a sexual assault that was said to have happened in Soho, a neighborhood in the center of London, in 2003. The police are talking to the woman and will help her.