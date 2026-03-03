BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Declares Britain Will NOT Join Military Action Against Iran Amid Escalating Global Tensions





The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, has made it clear that Britain will not take part in any direct war against Iran despite rising pressure and growing international tensions.





Speaking amid escalating hostilities involving the United States and Israel, Starmer stressed that the UK was not involved in recent offensive strikes and has no intention of entering a broader conflict.





However, he confirmed that Britain has allowed limited use of its military bases for defensive purposes, particularly in response to threats against British personnel and regional stability. He emphasized that any involvement would be strictly defensive and grounded in international law — not part of a wider campaign or regime-change strategy.





Starmer underlined that the UK’s priority is protecting British citizens, military personnel, and national interests, while also pushing for diplomatic solutions to avoid a wider regional war.





Meanwhile, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has reportedly expressed frustration over allies not fully backing Washington’s approach, highlighting growing divisions among Western powers on how to respond to Tehran.





The situation remains highly volatile, with global leaders calling for restraint as fears grow that further escalation could destabilize the entire Middle East.