UK reveal plans to change immigration process for visa applicants, dependants and to reduce legal migration

Prime Minister Keir Starmer don outline plans to tighten

immigration system wia govment plan to cut migration numbers

significantly.



Di proposed changes include English tests for all visa

applicants and dia adult dependants, as well as a longer route

to get settled status.



Di PM also wan cut recruitment of overseas care workers, di

measures aim to reduce legal migration, wey make up di majority

of migration to di UK.



E no include addressing small boat crossings, or oda ways pipo

dey arrive UK without permission.

Net migration (di number of pipo wey dey enta di country, minus

di number leaving) hit 728,000 in di year to June 2024.

Di UK say dia plan to cut migration na to break from di past

and ensure say anybody wey go settle for di kontri go be

priviledge wey dem earn and not a right.



UK Home Office go release a White Paper wey go announce di new

rules to tighten up work and study visas for di UK.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper tell di BBC say dis na

time to end di recruitment of care workers from abroad.

Cooper add say dis new measures go cut up to 50,000

lower-skilled workers wey dey come from abroad next year.

Di goment plan to unveil series of changes to visa and

recruitment laws on Monday, 12 May as part of efforts to cut

dis net migration.



UK Prime Minister say di change wey dey inside di White Paper

na “finally take back control of our borders”.

White Paper na official govment document wey dey present di

final, finished version of a govment proposal.

Dem dey use am share di plans wit di public and to provide

guidance on how a policy go work.



Under one new goment plan to crackdown wey Home Office dey

plan, pipo from kontris like Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

fit to find am more difficult to work and Study for UK.

‘Dis plan mean say migration go fall’ – UK Prime Minister

Starmer say Britain get to “compete for di best talent for di

world” and dem go question why parts of di economy dey “almost

addicted to importing cheap labour”.



UK Prime Minister say di White Paper go set out evri area of di

immigration system – work, family and study wey go help dem get

more control.



“I dey do am becos e dey right, e dey fair, and na wetin I

believe in,” Starmer tell di news conference.

E say an immigration system dey almost permit abuse and one wey

dey encourage some business to bring in low paid workers,

rather dan investing in young pipo.



Starmer say net migration under di previous govment bin reach a

record high of nearly one million for di year 2023.

“Make no mistake, dis plan mean say migration go fall, dat na

promise.”



If di govment go need to take further steps to release pressure

on housing and public services, den we go do am, mark my words.

According to Starmer, dis number of migration na almost di size

of di city of Birmingham wey be UK second largest city.

“Dat no be control, na kasala. You no fit do sometin like dat

by accident, na by choice” .-BBC