UK targets Southeast Asia scam networks with major asset freeze



The United Kingdom has intensified its crackdown on transnational fraud networks, freezing high-value assets linked to scam operations centered in Southeast Asia.





Authorities seized multiple assets, including a £9 million penthouse in central London, as part of efforts to disrupt what officials describe as a “highly organized and malicious” cyber fraud industry.





According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, global cyber scam operations largely concentrated in Southeast Asia have grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry generating an estimated $64 billion annually.





The measures build on previous joint actions by the UK and the US targeting networks tied to Chinese businessman Chen Zhi and his Prince Group, accused of operating large-scale scam compounds.





The latest sanctions also focus on operators linked to “#8 Park” in Cambodia believed to be one of the region’s largest scam hubs and “Xinbi,” a Chinese-language crypto marketplace allegedly used to trade stolen personal data.





Officials say the move signals a broader international push to dismantle financial infrastructures behind cybercrime, as Southeast Asia remains a critical hub in the global fraud ecosystem.