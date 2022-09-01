UK TEAM ARRIVE IN THE COUNTRY TO SPECIFICALLY AWARD SISTER MALANGO FOR HER HUMILITY AND HARDWORK.

Congratulations!!!

UTH nurse to receive award for her professionalism in delivering health care to adult patients.

University Teaching Hospitals UTHs Registered Nurse Malango Goma will be awarded by the Zambia Quality Care Team and another team from United Kingdom who Champion Quality Health Care services among Health Professionals from across the world.

The firm is of the belief that Patients are the center of treatment and care and as such Health Professionals need to uphold high standards of Quality Health care.

The award will come bare two weeks after a child to one of the patients Sister Malango attended to at UTH shared their gratitude on Facebook.

The team from United Kingdom saw her story on Facebook and will be around to present the award to sister Malango tomorrow.

Below is the post from former patient’s child.

SISTER MALANGO GOMA OF UTH, LESA AKUPALE NKASHI YANDI

Today I just want to appreciate nurses who are kind hearted.

I remember last month my mother was very sick and was admitted at UTH in E02 ward.

The nurse who welcomed us and began to attend to my mother was an angel in human form.

The way she would care for her patients was in unison, she never discriminated or cared more for those of higher statuses.

But we were all treated exactly the same.

Each time her shift ended I would feel bad, because I looked forward to seeing her more.

I then got to learn her name as sister Malango (in the picture).

This woman would go out of her way just to help even those without relatives. She would joke with patients even those who were not able to talk.

I was amazed that we still have nurses who are kind hearted. The entire E02 nurses are hardworking and really know what it means to be patient centered.

Nurse Malango Goma I want to say keep it up in caring for the patients with the same kind heart of yours. A greater reward is coming your way my nurse.

May God continue to bless you and your family. I know for sure that it is your calling to be a nurse. My mother and I are so happy we got to meet you on that particular day.

God Bless You Nurse, God Bless You Sister. Continue with your humility and hardworkng dear. I pray God Almighty add more good years of your life.

Child to Your Former Patient at UTH in E02 Ward.

