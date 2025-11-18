UK threatens visa bans on three African countries 

The UK government on Monday, November 17, warned that it will impose visa bans on Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo if the three African nations do not begin accepting the return of their nationals who entered Britain illegally.

The Home Office said visas would no longer be granted to citizens of the affected countries unless they cooperated by taking back “their criminals and illegal immigrants.” The warning came as Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood prepared to unveil what the government has described as the most sweeping overhaul of the UK’s asylum system in modern times.

Immigration has become an increasingly polarising issue in Britain, with surging support for Reform UK placing pressure on the governing Labour Party. Mahmood’s upcoming reforms are aimed at curbing the rising number of asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats.

According to the Home Office, the three African countries face penalties because of “unacceptably low cooperation and obstructive returns processes.” Minister Alex Norris told Sky News that the governments involved have “one month to get this in order,” adding that similar action could be taken against other nations.

The proposed measures will include an “emergency brake” restricting visas from countries with high asylum application rates, even for people entering the UK legally. The government is also planning a major tightening of asylum rules, drawing on Denmark’s restrictive model.

Under the expected reforms, automatic benefits for asylum seekers would end, refugee protections would be significantly reduced, and the standard duration of refugee status would be cut from five years to 30 months. Refugees would face regular reviews of their status and could be required to return home once their countries are deemed safe. The waiting period for permanent residency would rise from five years to 20.

Critics have condemned the proposals, warning that the changes would create prolonged insecurity for refugees. Labour MP Tony Vaughan said the approach risks fostering “perpetual limbo and alienation,” arguing that it benefits neither refugees nor British society.

Government figures show that while asylum applications increased this year, the number of initial approvals actually fell. The UK has granted thousands of visas under humanitarian schemes for Afghans, Ukrainians and Hong Kong residents in recent years.