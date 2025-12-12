UK TO ICC: CHARGE NETANYAHU AND WE’LL DEFUND YOU



In a jaw-dropping court filing, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan says a UK official threatened to pull funding and ditch the Rome Statute if the court dared issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant.





The official reportedly told Khan that targeting Israeli leaders would be “disproportionate,” as if international law only applies when it’s politically convenient.





Sounds just like blackmail.



So while the UK lectures the world about “international norms” and the “rule of law,” it’s busy strong-arming the very court meant to uphold them.





Accountability for war crimes… but not if it’s your friends committing them.



Source: The Guardian, Clash Report