UK to Permanently Ban Cigarette Sales to Post-2008 Generation



The United Kingdom is moving to create a “smokefree generation” by permanently banning cigarette sales to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009.





Under the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, those affected will never be able to legally buy cigarettes, even after turning 18. People born before that date will still be allowed to purchase tobacco products.





The law will effectively raise the smoking age each year, gradually phasing cigarettes out for future generations.



The bill also introduces tighter controls on vaping products to reduce youth access and limit child-focused marketing.





UK authorities say the move is aimed at cutting smoking-related deaths, disease and long-term pressure on the public health system.





If fully enacted, the UK would become one of the first countries in the world to introduce a rolling generational ban on tobacco sales.