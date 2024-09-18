UKA ACCEPTS HON MULUSA’S RESIGNATION AND SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT.

We are in receipt of Hon Mulusa’s resignation letter which we first saw in the media. We have since responded to him directly accepting his resignation.

In view of the same, we wish to correct the wrong impression created by Mr. Mulusa as follows;

1. Mr. Mulusa as UKA SG was an Ex-officio member of the Council of Presidents, CoP and therefore, he had no voting rights and his departure from the meeting had no bearing on any outcome.

2. The agenda items of yesterdays CoP meeting were proposed from the adjourned Council meeting of last weeks held on Friday, 13th September, 2024.

It may interest the public to know that yesterday’s Council meeting was strictly about voting on three issues one of them being the issue of UKA Presidents forming new political alliances within the alliance.

3. Apart from the 6th President of Zambia Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu who had indicated at the beginning of the Council meeting at 10:00hrs that he had another engagement exactly at 13:00hrs none of the voting Council members exited the meeting.

President Lungu did indicate to the Council that he would be bound by the decision of the Council and exactly took leave at 13:30hrs.

4. However, President Sean Tembo and Apostle Pule exited the meeting at intervals after it was eminent that they would lose the vote after 4 hours of debate on all the 3 agenda items.

Infact Apostle Pule did not even indicate that he was leaving the meeting but merely indicated to the Chairperson that he wanted to consult on the ‘way forward’ outside.

5. Membership of the UKA Council of Presidents, CoP is 9, a quorum is 5 Council members. The Council maintained an attendance of 6 which was above the official quorum upto the close of the Council meeting.

UKA will continue to exist beyond the ‘house cleaning procedures’ and resolved to provide an alliance that represents the aspirations of our people. To present UKA which is disorderly, indiscipline and incoherent is a betrayal to the Zambian people.

UKA will not betray the Zambian people in the opposition and in Government. We wish Mr. Mulusa and the colleagues that have left us well in their new alliance.

Sakwiba Sikota SC

Chairperson

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA