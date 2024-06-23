UKA ATTENDS GROUND BREAKING CITIZEN FIRST LED RALLY.

The United Kwacha Alliance in Saturday held a successful rally in Kitwe’s Kwacha Constituency hosted by Citizens First led by President Harry Kalaba.



The rally was addressed by UKA Assembly of Presidents leaders.

The Interrim Chairman of UKA, Sakwiba Sikota S.C., who is also the President of the United Liberal Party (ULP), congratulated the people of Kwacha for being the first place that any opposition has held a rally under the UPND rule.



President Saki also said it was fitting that Kwacha was the first place that the United Kwacha Alliance was holding a rally as “Kwacha” was right in the middle of the name of the alluance; United Kwacha Alliance. The crowd roared in approval of this.

Saki stated that Kwacha had opened the door and the UOND would no longer be able to stop Zambians enjoying this freedom of association.

The massive crowd was told that UKA would do things differently from UPND and there were some short and medium term solutions to some of the problems that Zambians are facing.



Sikota said the problem of loadshedding brought about by the UPND would not be so severe if the government simply stopped exporting power to neighboring countries. This point echoed what President Peter Chanda of the New Congress Party made.

In addition UJA Chairnan Saki pointed our that Russia had offered to supply Zambia through a floating power plant to be run off the coast of Mozambique but the Zambian government did not take up this offer. Dikota urged the UPND to take up this offer to ease the suffering if the people.



On the problem of high fuel prices, Saki urged the government to take up Russia’s offer to supply Zambua with cheap fuel to bring down the price of diesel and petrol. Sikota wondered why the UPND had not taken up the offer.

Sikota also introduced President Sinkamba of the Green Party who was in attendance. Sikota stated that UKA listens to various citizens and do not claim to know it all.



The speakers at the rally not only pointed out the failings and wrongs of the UPND, but also suggested solutions to some of the problems the UPND had the country into.



The massive rally was even more impressive as Citizens First/UKA were not bused in but cane by themselves.