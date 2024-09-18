UKA DEAD…as Lucky Mulusa  resigns as Secretary General citing lack of sincerity and hardheartedness

MULUSA RESIGNS AS UKA SG WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT
To the chairman
United Kwacha Alliance Council of Presidents
New Heritage Party secretariat
Ceder Road
Woodlands
Lusaka.
Dear Sir,
RE: IMMEDIATE STEPPING DOWN AS UKA SECRETARY GENERAL
You will recall as well as I do that yesterday, His excellence President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Presidents Prof. Apostle Pule, Sean Tembo, and myself had to leave the CoP Meeting prematurely due to prior engagements. This left only four of you save for Pres. Nawakwi, to pass resolutions that have shocked the local political landscape.
I must hasten to state that, I learnt with a state of shock regarding the decisions to expel the three members, namely Presidents Peter Sinkamba, Apostle Pule, and Sean Tembo. This has left me in a state of petrificus totalus, which state cannot allow me to function with the free spirit I enjoyed prior to this development.
You will recall that, while I was not against fair sanctions being meted out to erring members, I always prayed for application of due processes that would underwrite fairness, right to be heard and sanctions that would not be out of all proportions to the nature of the offences committed.
This development has made the working environment to suddenly become extremely toxic, perpetuated by just a few individuals who caucus before every meeting while others innocently attend with a free spirit hoping to achieve the best alternative political proposition for our beloved nation.
To try and achieve self-satisfaction at the expense of other people’s human feelings is baffling. To announce the expulsion of president Sinkamba when he had issued numerous statements that he had moved on is similar to pulling a rag under somebody’s feet when they are no longer standing on any. It shows what motivates you to do so is not fairness but vanity, its not love, but pure unbridled hatred, and everything anti Christian.
Your small (a few members of CoP) team’s constant visitation of the desire to inflict the harshest punishment on members you have not given an opportunity to be heard, and neither has the full CoP had the team’s opportunity to deliberate, nor has application of the due process been done, has painfully guided my conscious that, I don’t belong.
Yesterday’s decision was made without due regard to Presidents Lungu’s and Nawakwi’s pleas for love and unity. Surely all oof you who voted for such dispecable decisions, I wish to pose a question, were these two leaders’ pleas not to mention His Excellence President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s tears just in vain? Bushe mwapangwa shani mwe bana bakwa Lesa?
Given the a foregoing, I have stepped down from the United Kwacha Alliance Secretary General position with immediate effect so that you may appoint someone with a like mind to yours team.
I will always remember UKA CoP members as well as the AoP members and the general structures and membership for the good you all were to me and hope that we will all be better people when next our paths cross.
God bless us all,
Hon. Lucky Mabenga Mulusa.
Ba Lungu na PF “minwe ya bubenshi. Ico baikatako ku fungauka” (Mr. Lungu and his PF are like termites. Whatever they touch crumbles). UKWA died immediately they admitted PF in their midst.
Let’s see how UKWA survives withoutMr. Lungu and his PF. It will be a true test of their resilience.
I have no problem with seeing citizens coming together in lawful pursuit of any lawful goal. I equally have no problem with seeing citizens unmake that which they sought to pursue. Making and unmaking are part and parcel of what it is to be a free citizen. Chishala Kateka, I don’t want to say, ” I told you so”.
I will use the same words I used to Wynter Kabimba, Mr. Mulusa, you took too long to realize what you have realized now. You should have seen it much earlier, however it’s better late than never. I am sure you are even asking yourself questions like; what was I doing in such an alliance? It’s wise to jump out of a sinking ship before you sink with it because you lose nothing but save your life. Thank you for liberating yourself.