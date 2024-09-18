UKA DEAD…as Lucky Mulusa  resigns as Secretary General citing lack of sincerity and hardheartedness

MULUSA RESIGNS AS UKA SG WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

To the chairman

United Kwacha Alliance Council of Presidents

New Heritage Party secretariat

Ceder Road

Woodlands

Lusaka.

Dear Sir,

RE: IMMEDIATE STEPPING DOWN AS UKA SECRETARY GENERAL

You will recall as well as I do that yesterday, His excellence President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Presidents Prof. Apostle Pule, Sean Tembo, and myself had to leave the CoP Meeting prematurely due to prior engagements. This left only four of you save for Pres. Nawakwi, to pass resolutions that have shocked the local political landscape.

I must hasten to state that, I learnt with a state of shock regarding the decisions to expel the three members, namely Presidents Peter Sinkamba, Apostle Pule, and Sean Tembo. This has left me in a state of petrificus totalus, which state cannot allow me to function with the free spirit I enjoyed prior to this development.

You will recall that, while I was not against fair sanctions being meted out to erring members, I always prayed for application of due processes that would underwrite fairness, right to be heard and sanctions that would not be out of all proportions to the nature of the offences committed.

This development has made the working environment to suddenly become extremely toxic, perpetuated by just a few individuals who caucus before every meeting while others innocently attend with a free spirit hoping to achieve the best alternative political proposition for our beloved nation.

To try and achieve self-satisfaction at the expense of other people’s human feelings is baffling. To announce the expulsion of president Sinkamba when he had issued numerous statements that he had moved on is similar to pulling a rag under somebody’s feet when they are no longer standing on any. It shows what motivates you to do so is not fairness but vanity, its not love, but pure unbridled hatred, and everything anti Christian.

Your small (a few members of CoP) team’s constant visitation of the desire to inflict the harshest punishment on members you have not given an opportunity to be heard, and neither has the full CoP had the team’s opportunity to deliberate, nor has application of the due process been done, has painfully guided my conscious that, I don’t belong.

Yesterday’s decision was made without due regard to Presidents Lungu’s and Nawakwi’s pleas for love and unity. Surely all oof you who voted for such dispecable decisions, I wish to pose a question, were these two leaders’ pleas not to mention His Excellence President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s tears just in vain? Bushe mwapangwa shani mwe bana bakwa Lesa?

Given the a foregoing, I have stepped down from the United Kwacha Alliance Secretary General position with immediate effect so that you may appoint someone with a like mind to yours team.

I will always remember UKA CoP members as well as the AoP members and the general structures and membership for the good you all were to me and hope that we will all be better people when next our paths cross.

God bless us all,

Hon. Lucky Mabenga Mulusa.