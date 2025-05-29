UKA expels Chishala Kateka, the New Heritage Party president

**OFFICE OF THE CHAIRPERSON**



The NHP President

Ms. Chishala Kateka

Lusaka



29th May, 2025



Dear Ms. Kateka,



**Re: EXPULSION FROM UKA- YOURSELF**





Reference is made to the above subject matter.



You have been expelled from UKA for failure to help the Alliance have proper documents, governance, leadership and direction. We have also discovered a lot of lies that you have gone around peddling, when you know for a fact that you worked hard to undermine UKA and ultimately destroy the constituency that we all enjoyed due to your insatiable appetite for the Presidency.



At the time when UKA was supposed to have elections, you insisted that the UKA elections would only be credible if we had a Bishop present. Reluctantly, we tasked you with the responsibility to find a Bishop, as you seemed to be obsessed with this idea. You reported to the Council of Presidents that you found a Bishop, but a few days before elections you informed the COP that the Bishop had decided to come out and would come back after the 31st of March, which was the deadline UKA had set and announced to the public to have a flag bearer. You insisted that only that particular Bishop was suited to oversee the UKA elections. When the other leaders challenged you that Zambia has many Bishops and therefore you should find another Bishop, you agreed and purported to have found another Bishop, but a day before the elections were supposed to be held you again came back and said that the child to your bodyguard’s sister had died and the funeral would be on the same day as the elections.





Alternative dates for elections were requested but you failed to indicate when next you would be available and that is how the elections were cancelled indefinitely.





Your lack of seriousness, machinations and sabotaging elections made UKA lose one of its key members in Citizen Kambwili to PF party and President Kaaaba. But even when he and the CF left, President Sakeni implored, challenged you and the former Chairman to still organize elections but instead you resorted to scheming against her.



Unfortunately, instead of showing remorse, you have now started attacking some members of the Alliance and spread lies about us. You and the former Chairman always worked hand in hand to ensure that you control the organization all because you do not have elections when it was clear that the only votes you had were 3 your own and Siulapwa’s.





Furthermore, in as much as UKA is not a registered organization and regardless under your leadership as acting President and Chairperson, you failed to actualize our common goals and aspirations. You further failed to show commitment, party loyalty, sharing your agreements and other policy documents you should have still followed the code of natural justice to all, as you should have still followed the code of natural justice.





So that, other leaders of the party when you opted to work with the former Chairperson to destabilize UKA and make it appear other leaders for your own taking over the organization.





Your ambition to be President and the flag bearer of UKA by fire by force really brought a lot of problems to the organization which could have been easily avoided. No one is stopping you from having ambitions, but you should have allowed elections to take place so that the best man or woman wins, and not what you and the former Chairperson did.





Due to the aforementioned reasons, you have been, therefore, expelled from UKA as you have become a danger to yourself and the entire organization. However, a new structure called the Committee of Elders has since been established and you and the former Chairman are welcome to be part of it as TRUSTEES as UKA currently has no faith in the two of you to lead any organ under it.



Yours faithfully,



**Robert Chansa**

Chairperson- United Kwacha Alliance- UKA