UKA GOES BEGGING FOR MONEY TO PAY “INSOLENT” MAMBILIMA MP

TO reward Mambilima PF member of parliament Jean Chisenga for misbehaving in Parliament when she put up an act of reckless bravado to label President Hakainde Hichilema as a liar, members of the UKA say they will foot her salary through begging.

On March 15, 2024, Chisenga screeched “ba President Mwacilamo ubufi” as President Hichilema exited Parliament after an address on the application of national values and principles.

Chisenga’s scream caught the attention of the Head of State who stopped and chatted with her briefly.

However, Muchinga constituency independent member of parliament Emmanuel Banda felt Chisenga should be punished for shouting at the President and lodged a complaint against her on March 18.

In an exculpatory letter to the National Assembly on March 25, Chisenga said she heckled at President Hichilema because he has not delivered on any of his campaign promises.

For her incivility, Chisenga was yesterday handed a 30-day suspension from Parliament by first deputy speaker Malungo Chisangano, who ordered her to exit the chamber by taking a walk of shame.

“Your conduct, which caused disorder during the address by the President, was unjustified and unbefitting of a member of parliament,” said Chisangano.

“I now order you, Ms Jean Chisenga MP, to leave the chamber through the main entrance of the chamber on 30 days suspension as resolved by the House from today, Thursday, 28th March 2024 to Friday, 26th April 2024.”

However, the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) has indicated that Chisenga will not feel the pain of losing out on a salary and sitting allowances because its members will give pittance to her as a reward for her ‘bravery’

According to UKA media chairperson Saboi Imboela, about K5, 000 has been fundraised towards Chisenga’s monthly parliamentary income.

She pleaded with supporters to donate any amount in New Heritage Party (NHP) president Chishala Kateka’s mobile money account.

While Imboela was making an announcement to seek alms, Chisenga went to pay homage to her master, Edgar Lungu, who hyped her for being “the talk of town” for her malfeasance.

