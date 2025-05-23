UKA INFIGHTING HEATS UP SABOI ORDERS EJECTION OF SAKI, KATEKA, SILAVWE FROM  WHATSAPP GROUPD

UKA INFIGHTING HEATS UP SABOI ORDERS EJECTION OF SAKI, KATEKA, SILAVWE FROM BLOGS





INTERNAL MEMO



23/05/2025



REMOVE THE SP PUPPETS SAKI, KATEKA AND SILAVWE FROM ALL UKA GROUPS





TO: ALL UKA WHATSAPP GROUP ADMINS



FROM: CHAIRPERSON FOR MEDIA



Kindly remove the above mentioned individuals from ALL UKA Whatsapp groups. The above SP PUPPETS have continued to mislead our members with many misinformation on these groups even when they do not have many of their own party members on these groups.





And may all the CF, NDC and RDC members also leave the group administered by Silavwe and concentrate on bringing solutions to groups like UKA Original, UKA Lusaka, Copperbelt and other Provincial platforms.





Many thanks to ALL the Admins for sharing the activities being conducted by our new UKA Chairperson President Robert Chansa and kindly ignore, as well as delete all the misleading articles circulated by the former UKA Chairman Mr. Sakwiba Sikota.





Signed by Saboi Imboela

Chairperson for Media- UKA