UKA IS NOT BREAKING APART, WE’RE PLANNING FOR 2026 WITH MAJOR PARTIES – KATEKA



11 May 2025



UNITED Kwacha Alliance (UKA) member Chishala Kateka says the alliance has been engaging with opposition parties such as Zambia We Want, UNIP, Socialist Party and Tonse alliance, to work out a solution for 2026.





In an interview, Wednesday, Kateka, who is also New Heritage Party president, said for UKA to actualise its plans for Zambians, it needed to get into government, hence the alliance’s decision to link itself to other opposition parties.

“[As] UKA, in order to do what we set out to do, we need to get into government, we need a platform upon which we can take the solutions that we have for Zambia and for Zambians and actualise them.





There’s no point in having all these good…



CREDIT: Newsdiggers