UKA LAUNCHES VITAL GOVERNING DOCUMENTS AND ANNOUNCES KEY APPOINTMENTS





29th May 2025



Today marks a significant milestone in the journey of the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), as the long-awaited foundational documents were officially launched. Since UKA’s formation last year, we committed to establishing a clear governance framework





‘However, for over a year, we struggled to finalize these essential documents. Instead of focusing on our shared vision to unite and streamline leadership under a common purpose, we were unfortunately distracted by internal leadership disputes, a challenge that delayed our progress,’ UKA Chairperson Mr. Robert Chansa said.





Speaking at the launch, UKA Media Chairperson Ms. Saboi Imboela emphasized the importance of this moment:





‘We had promised the Zambian people and ourselves that UKA would be grounded on principles, values and structure. We are no longer going to allow a situation where one person can wake up and expell another due to the absence of institutional frameworks.That era is behind us,’ Ms. Imboela said.





Today we move forward with a clear constitution, a power-sharing agreement, a memorandum of understanding and a disciplinary code of conduct.



The documents were officially launched by the UKA Chairperson, Mr. Robert Chansa. These include:





The UKA Alliance Constitution



The Power Sharing Agreement



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)



The Disciplinary Code of Conduct.





The Chairperson also announced the expulsion of Ms. Chishala Kateka from UKA and announced the appointments of people in key positions.





‘The launch marks a new chapter for UKA, one built on unity, structure, and purpose. The Alliance is now better positioned to serve the Zambian people and offer an alternative vision of leadership anchored in democratic values and transparency’ Mr Chansa said.





Issued by:

Mambwe Zimba

Media and Research Coordinator–UKA