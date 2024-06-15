UKA Leaders Join Ndola Residents for Special Prayer Service

Ndola, On June 15th, 2024,

The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Assembly of Presidents joined worshipers at Trinity Embassy Church International in Mushili, Ndola, for a special prayer service organized by the Pastors Fellowship.

The event saw the alliance leaders engage with the local community, demonstrating their commitment to addressing local issues. Prior to the service, UKA Presidents handed over a newly constructed borehole, funded by their collective contributions, to aid the community and surrounding areas experiencing erratic water supply.

The service also brought together pastors from all over the Copperbelt towns, members of the Copperbelt Pastors Fellowship, highlighting the unity and collaboration between religious and political leaders in addressing community needs.

This event marked the second special prayer service that the UKA has been invited to by the clergy, the first being at Dunamis Miracles Church in Lusaka. The presence of the UKA leaders at such events underscores their ongoing efforts to connect with the grassroots, promote spiritual solidarity, and support local initiatives aimed at improving community welfare.

“The UKA’s participation in these prayer services reflects our commitment to engaging with communities and working collaboratively with local leaders to address pressing issues. The borehole project is a testament to our dedication to providing practical solutions to everyday challenges faced by Zambians.”

As the UKA continues to strengthen its ties with local communities and religious institutions, events like these reinforce the alliance’s role in fostering unity, addressing critical needs, and promoting the well-being of citizens across Zambia. The special prayer service in Ndola not only provided spiritual upliftment but also showcased the alliance’s proactive approach to community development.