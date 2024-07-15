UKA MUST PUT UP A TESTED TEAM: Nawakwi could make a good running mate to Lungu

UKA MUST PUT UP A TESTED TEAM

With general elections approaching, calls to identify a team to present to Zambians are growing within the main opposition grouping, United Kwacha Alliance – UKA

UKA an Alliance of the Opposition political parties poses a big threat to the ruling party, UPND and its leader Hakainde Hichilema.

The Hichilema administration is playing all its cards to prevent UKA from registration. Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu whose Ministry has prevented any political gatherings since coming to power is doing everything to stop UKA from registering.

Members within the opposition alliance are getting concerned with the time saving a team to be presented to Zambians must be constituted and not waste anymore time on the registration.

The feeling among the members is that 2026 is not for trial and error. They want a tested with experience leadership must be yardstick for UKA to pick its leadership.

Zambians cannot afford another trial after the poor performance of Hichilema who had promised to use his economic successful vast experience in private sector.

Three years down the line, the results are there for everyone to see. Zambians are hungry. The economy is on its knees. It’s not getting any better as he continues to promise.

People cannot make another gamble. A tried and testes leadership would be ideal.Edgar Lungu is seriously an ideal candidate but must be sourunded by a strong team and Edith Nawakwi ranks high in everything.

The team in UKA seem to have no problem running with Lungu. The ground seems fertile for Lungu hence the panic by the Hichilema administration.

Hichilema has been informed that he would have difficulty facing Lungu on the ballot as things stand hence everything is being done to block his candidature.

The concern of some members of UKA is that PF is dominating and a mistake must not be made that UKA is PF as this could work against the alliance. So far, Secretary General Lucky Mulusa and his Deputy Mumbi Phiri are all PF.

So a mistake must not be made to pick a running mate from PF. Lungu is perceived as a weak leader who needs a firm experienced person as a running mate and Nawakwi so far is the best suit.

Nawakwi is a courageous female politician who has served as Minister in various ministries. She was the fist female to hold the Ministry of Finance. She also served as Minister of Agriculture, Energy and Labour.

She and other Ministers opposed then their Boss Frederick Chiluba bid to run for a third term and were fired from MMD. They formed Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) where she was elected Vice president to Lt Gen Christon Tembo. She took over after his demise.

Nawakwi heads FDD which is part of the UKA Alliance. There are feelings among some members that she could make a good running mate to Lungu.

SOURCE: Zambian Eye