UKA-NHP FILES IN MALALA WARD

11/04/24

The United Kwacha Alliance- UKA through the New Heritage Party (NHP) have successfully filled in nominations in Malala Ward of Chikankata Constituency in Southern Province.

At the time of the NHP Candidatefilling, only UPND and Socialist Party (SP) had done so successfully. As UKA, we look forward to a peaceful, issue based campaign and wish all the candidates well.

UKA! The People’s Movement!

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance- UKA