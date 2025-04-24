UKA REMAINS COMMITTED TO A UNIFIED OPPOSITION THAT WILL DEFEAT PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AND UPND.



Lusaka- April 24, 2025.



We have noted through media reports that the Citizens First (CF) Party led by President Harry Kalaba has withdrawn from our alliance, the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA).



We wish President Harry Kalaba and CF well in their political endeavors.



As UKA we reiterate our resolve to the following;



1. Committed to work together with the larger opposition political parties beyond UKA.



It is for this reason that the UKA Chairperson, SC Sakwiba Sikota is also Chairing the meetings of the larger opposition political parties beyond our alliance in the interim.



2. Committed to help deliver a unified opposition Presidential Candidate and Running Mate for the 2026 General Elections to liberate the Zambian people from UPND’S misrule.



3. Committed to fielding unified opposition candidates at both Parliamentary and Local Government to increase chances of victory in bye-elections.





For example, the forthcoming bye-election in Lumezi Constituency.



4. Committed to putting the bigger agenda of the larger opposition political grouping first rather than singular aspirations of a singular political party.



In so doing, the UKA leadership is alive to the truth that a time may come to collapse the existing alliances and come up with one grand alliance.



UKA is alive to this possible reality and commits itself to achieving it with like minded opposition parties, civil society organizations and governance stakeholders for the sake of the Zambian people.



It is for this reason that UKA for the past two months has been meeting with the larger opposition grouping to achieve this.



The journey to opposition unity will not be smooth sailing, some political parties may fall by the way side but it is the price we need to pay to defeat President Hichilema and UPND for the good of all Zambians.



Issued By:

Sakwiba Sikota SC

Chairperson

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA