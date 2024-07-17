UKA WELCOMES THE RESIGNATION OF ACC DG MR. TOM SHAMAKAMBA AND CALLS FOR A COMMISSION OF INQUIRY TO ESTABLISH THE EXTENT OF THE ROT.



The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) welcomes the resignation of the Director General of the anti Corruption Commission Mr. Tom Shamakamba following the expose by Dr. O’Brian Kaaba, a member of the Board of ACC, and the public outrage. This though sounds like a negotiated settlement in which an accomplice in the bigger scheme of things takes the disposition of a fall guy or sacrificial lamb in order to hide the confirmation of the alleged transgressions committed in the fight against corruption and the extent of the rot.



Though the evidence provided by Dr. Kaaba called for the immediate suspension or dismissal of Mr. Shamakamba, and setting up of a process such as a commission of inquiry, his resignation sounds like a suicide case in which the deceased dies with the truth. Despite his resignation, the suggested commission of inquiry should be set up so that Zambians are given the opportunity to comprehend the profoundness of the rot and the recommendations thereof. The commissioners on the commission of the demanded inquiry must be people who have not in any way have had ties with the current regime.





The hearing must be in open and not in camera. Furthermore, in the spirit of transparency, proceedings of the inquiry must be broadcasted live. The findings should also be released to the public at the same time as it will be released to the government. This will provide healing, closure, and assurance to the public that leadership entrusted with care and welfare of Zambians mean well in dealing with scourges that negatively affect their welfare.



The resignation of Mr. shamakamba, should be guidance to the rest of those serving in the UPND government facing performance failure either through corrupt practices or incompetence to search their souls. Search their souls and allow their individual conscious to guide them appropriately rather than wait for external interventions outside their conscious to provide exit vents.



We call for the President to also examine his soul whether he is governing according to his promises on the basis of which he was entrusted with the utmost collective trust of the Zambian people – the trust to be a symbol of the embodiment of their aspirations.



Sakwiba Sikota SC

Chairperson

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA