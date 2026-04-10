Ukraine Agrees to Vladimir Putin Ceasefire Proposal Amid Ongoing War



Ukraine has reportedly agreed in principle to a 32 Hour long ceasefire proposal put forward by Vladimir Putin, marking a potential shift in the ongoing conflict.





The agreement comes after prolonged fighting and mounting international pressure to reduce hostilities and open diplomatic channels. However, key details of the ceasefire terms, including territorial control and security guarantees, remain under negotiation.





The move is being viewed as a possible opening toward broader peace talks, though analysts warn that deep mistrust between both sides could still derail implementation.





If fully implemented, the ceasefire could mark the most significant de-escalation since the start of the war, but officials caution that the situation remains highly fragile and subject to rapid change.