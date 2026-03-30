Ukraine Alleges Russia Supplied Satellite Intel to Iran in Strike on U.S. Assets



Ukrainian officials have raised allegations that Russia may have provided satellite intelligence to Iran, potentially aiding recent attacks on U.S. military assets in the Middle East.





Speaking in Qatar, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Moscow had “fully” supported Tehran by sharing targeting information. The allegation follows reports that satellite imagery of key U.S. positions — including Prince Sultan Air Base — was captured multiple times shortly before reported missile and drone strikes.





According to cited intelligence claims, the attacks allegedly resulted in damage to high-value assets, including aerial refueling aircraft and possibly an E-3 Sentry early warning aircraft, often described as a critical “eye in the sky.” However, details remain unverified and independent confirmation is lacking.





NBC News noted that the Ukrainian intelligence report did not include publicly verifiable evidence, making it difficult to confirm the claims.

Meanwhile, Russia has denied providing such intelligence, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissing the accusations as unacceptable, despite acknowledging ongoing military-technical cooperation with Iran.





The situation underscores growing concerns over indirect involvement by global powers, though analysts caution that the claims remain contested and require further verification.