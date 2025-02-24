Ukraine Begs America For Help After Suffering Largest Drone Attack From Russia

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, said the country suffered its largest drone attack since the start of Russia’s invasion of the country, with 267 attack drones launched overnight.

The assault, which took place on the eve of the war’s third anniversary, targeted multiple regions across Ukraine, leaving casualties and widespread destruction.

In a statement released on X on Sunday, Zelenskyy described the mass drone strike as an “aerial terror,” involving Iranian-made drones.

According to him, Russia launched nearly 1,150 attack drones, over 1,400 guided aerial bombs, and 35 missiles at Ukraine, within the last one week.

Ukrainian officials revealed that though Ukraine’s air defense forces managed to intercept and destroy 138 drones, the attack still caused considerable damage in at least five regions—Dnipro, Odesa, Poltava, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia.

In Kyiv, multiple fires broke out after due to the drone impacts, and in Kherson, a strike on a residential building killed two people, including a mother of twins. In Kryvyi Rih, another person was killed, and three were wounded, while a 53-year-old woman was hospitalized in Zaporizhzhia after being injured by a drone strike, Ukrainian officials stated.

Zelenskyy renewed his call for increased air defense support from Ukraine’s Western allies, stating that “everyone capable of helping with air defense must work to enhance the protection of human life.

“We must do everything possible to bring a lasting and just peace to Ukraine. This is achievable through the unity of all partners, we need the strength of all of Europe, the strength of America, the strength of everyone who seeks lasting peace.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, also called on the international community to take a harder stance against Russia.

He urged world leaders to “look at Putin’s actions, not his words,” arguing that the drone assault was proof of Russia’s continued aggression.

While Moscow has yet to comment on the scale of its attack, the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday, claimed to have shot down 20 Ukrainian drones launched into Russian territory overnight.