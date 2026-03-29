Ukraine Expands Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure, Targeting War Revenue





Ukraine has intensified its counteroffensive by targeting key energy infrastructure inside Russia, including oil refineries, fuel depots, and port facilities, according to reports from Moscow.





Ukrainian officials have indicated that such sites are considered legitimate targets, as part of a broader strategy to disrupt revenue streams that help sustain Moscow’s military operations. The campaign reflects a shift toward deeper economic pressure, aiming to weaken Russia’s logistical and financial capacity amid the ongoing conflict.





The escalation highlights Kyiv’s evolving approach, moving beyond frontline engagements to strike critical infrastructure, while analysts warn the strategy could provoke further retaliation and deepen the intensity of the war.Expands Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure, Targeting War Revenue





Ukraine has intensified its counteroffensive by targeting key energy infrastructure inside Russia, including oil refineries, fuel depots, and port facilities, according to reports from Moscow.





Ukrainian officials have indicated that such sites are considered legitimate targets, as part of a broader strategy to disrupt revenue streams that help sustain Moscow’s military operations. The campaign reflects a shift toward deeper economic pressure, aiming to weaken Russia’s logistical and financial capacity amid the ongoing conflict.





The escalation highlights Kyiv’s evolving approach, moving beyond frontline engagements to strike critical infrastructure, while analysts warn the strategy could provoke further retaliation and deepen the intensity of the war.