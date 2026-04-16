Ukraine Faces Critical Patriot Missile Shortage, Zelensky Warns of Strained Air Defense Capacity





Ukraine is facing a severe shortage of U.S.-made Patriot air defense missiles, with President Volodymyr Zelensky warning that the situation “could not be any worse.” The shortage comes as Kyiv continues to defend against sustained Russian missile and drone attacks.





According to Ukrainian leadership, ongoing global conflicts are affecting the supply of advanced air defense systems, reducing the pace and availability of military aid deliveries.





Patriot systems remain one of Ukraine’s most critical defenses against ballistic missile threats. However, limited stockpiles are forcing Ukrainian air defense units to adapt tactics and conserve interceptors amid increasing operational pressure.





Officials continue to urge Western partners to accelerate deliveries, warning that prolonged shortages could significantly impact Ukraine’s ability to counter large-scale aerial attacks.



Source: The Kyiv Independent