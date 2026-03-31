Ukraine Just Unveiled a Star Wars-Style Laser Weapon That Could Change the Entire War!



⚡ Ukraine has developed a game-changing laser weapon called Sunray – a silent, invisible beam straight out of a sci-fi movie that’s already destroying Russian drones at near-zero cost!



This compact system, looking like a simple telescope mounted on a pickup truck, burns through enemy drone electronics or severs fiber-optic tethers in seconds without firing a single expensive missile.

While Russia launches over a thousand drones weekly, Sunray offers a cheap, sustainable defense that traditional systems simply can’t match economically.



Developed in just two years on a modest budget, it’s far more affordable than Western laser programs and perfect for frontline use. Recent footage shows the glowing beam instantly neutralizing threats, even cutting cables on tethered drones that jam-proof electronic defenses can’t stop.



No bulky generators, no loud explosions – just pure directed energy silently protecting soldiers and cities. As Ukraine builds its integrated air defense dome, Sunray could be the key to countering swarm attacks and saving precious resources.



Is this the breakthrough that shifts the balance in the drone war? The world is watching this real-life Star Wars tech in action!