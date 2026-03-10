Breaking News : Ukraine Offers Drone-for-Missile Deal: Zelenskyy Proposes Swapping Interceptor Drones for Patriot Missiles





Ukraine has proposed an unusual defense exchange with its international partners, offering domestically developed interceptor drones in return for additional Patriot air defense missiles, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.





Speaking about Ukraine’s urgent air defense requirements, Zelenskyy said the country is prepared to provide its combat-tested drone interception technology to allies that are facing threats from Iranian-made Shahed loitering munitions. In return, Kyiv hopes to secure more Patriot missile interceptors, which are critical for defending Ukrainian cities against Russian ballistic missile attacks.





Zelenskyy explained that Ukraine’s interceptor drones have been developed and refined during the war and are specifically designed to destroy Shahed-type attack drones. These relatively low-cost systems are intended to provide an efficient way to counter large swarms of drones that would otherwise require expensive missile interceptors.





According to the Ukrainian president, the proposal is simple. Ukraine would supply interceptor drones and the technology behind them to interested countries while receiving Patriot missile interceptors that Ukraine urgently needs but cannot manufacture domestically.





The Patriot system remains one of the few air defense platforms capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, making it one of the most valuable defensive assets for Ukraine as Russia continues to launch long-range missile strikes.





Zelenskyy also noted that several countries, particularly in the Middle East, have expressed interest in Ukraine’s experience and technology for countering Iranian-designed Shahed drones. Nations such as Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are reportedly seeking effective solutions to defend against similar drone threats.





Ukraine has already demonstrated its willingness to support partners facing these challenges. Following a request from the United States, Kyiv recently deployed interceptor drones and a team of Ukrainian specialists to Jordan to help strengthen the protection of U.S. military bases from potential drone attacks.

However, Ukraine currently has a wartime restriction on weapons exports that was introduced after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Any potential exchange or transfer of interceptor drones would therefore require regulatory adjustments or special government approval.





Ukrainian defense manufacturers say they have the capacity to produce interceptor drones in large numbers without affecting Ukraine’s own defense needs. These drones are significantly cheaper than traditional missile interceptors, which can cost several million dollars per Patriot missile.





The proposal reflects Ukraine’s growing defense technology sector and its attempt to leverage combat-proven innovations to secure the advanced air defense systems it urgently needs to protect its cities and infrastructure from continued missile attacks.



Source: UNN News Agency based on statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.