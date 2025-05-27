Ukraine president, Zelensky accused Putin of playing games in their peace talk, says Russia launched 900 drone attacks on his country within past three days

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia in what could reignite a fresh battle between them.

Zelensky in a new social media update claim there have been over 900 drone attack on his country within the past three days.

According to him, everything shows Russia isn’t ready to have a peace talk and it is clear in their recent attack, which he described as a politically motivated one.

He went on to accuse Russia’s President, Putin of not respecting diplomacy and playing games with the ongoing war between them.

In an X post, Zelensky wrote:

“Over 900 attack drones launched against Ukraine in just three days, along with ballistic and cruise missiles. There is no military logic in this, but it is a clear political choice of Russia – the choice to keep waging war.

Recently, a meeting was held in Istanbul. Now, the Russians are supposedly drafting proposals for a memorandum on peace. They’ve already spent over a week on this. But when, in the midst of all that, there are constant Russian strikes, constant killings, relentless assaults, and even preparations for new offensives — this is clearly a diagnosis.

“New and strong sanctions against Russia — from the United States, from Europe, and from all those around the world who seek peace — will serve as a guaranteed means of forcing Russia not only to cease fire, but also to show respect.

Putin must start respecting those he talks to. For now, he is simply playing games with diplomacy and with diplomats. That must change.” He added