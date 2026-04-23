ukraine proposes putin–zelensky summit to break 4-year war deadlock



Ukraine has proposed a direct 1-on-1 summit between President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Vladimir Putin in a renewed push to advance stalled peace efforts after more than four years of war.





Kyiv is seeking international mediation, with Türkiye among the countries suggested to host the talks, while also exploring alternative neutral venues outside Russia and Belarus.





The proposal comes as previous negotiation rounds showed little progress, with territorial disputes remaining the core obstacle.





Although Ukraine has signaled readiness for an unconditional ceasefire, Moscow has so far rejected the idea, with analysts suggesting Russia sees itself in a position of advantage.





Meanwhile, the battlefield intensity remains high, with reports indicating a sharp rise in Ukrainian aerial operations highlighting the widening gap between diplomatic efforts and realities on the ground.