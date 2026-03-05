Breaking News : Ukraine Ready to Help Middle Eastern Countries Counter Iranian Drone Threat, Zelenskyy Says



Ukraine is prepared to assist Middle Eastern countries in strengthening their defenses against Iranian drone attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced, highlighting Kyiv’s growing expertise in countering the threat posed by Iranian-designed unmanned aerial systems.





According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has already gained significant operational experience in dealing with Iranian-made Shahed drones during Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. This experience could now be used to help countries in the Middle East improve their defensive capabilities against similar aerial threats.





The Ukrainian president said Kyiv’s defense institutions and military leadership have been instructed to develop proposals on how Ukraine can support partners in the region facing the risk of Iranian drone strikes. These proposals may include sharing operational knowledge, defensive tactics, and technological expertise developed during Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s drone campaigns.





At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that any assistance provided abroad must not weaken Ukraine’s own defense capabilities. He emphasized that Ukraine will ensure that its armed forces retain all the necessary resources and readiness required for the ongoing war with Russia while exploring ways to help partners abroad counter drone threats.





The statement comes amid growing international concern over the spread of Iranian drone technology and its increasing use in conflicts across multiple regions.



Source: The Kyiv Independent