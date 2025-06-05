Ukraine – Russia war not ending soon because Putin refused a ceasefire negotiation despite pressure from US and Europe- Zelensky

It’s looking like we may not be witnessing peace between Russia and Ukraine anytime soon.

This is because of the recent revelation of Ukrainian president, Zelensky who continues to accuse Russia of not making any attempt to end the war.

The Ukrainian president provided an update on the recent attack launched by Russia in summy region of Ukraine.

Zelensky revealed doctors are currently providing every medical assistance needed for the victims to get back into good conditions.

Hours ago, he accused Russia of deliberately hurting ordinary citizens on the streets and further claim there is no single day that there’s no k!ll!ng incident in Ukraine by Russia.

“Right now in Sumy region, doctors are providing all necessary assistance to those wounded by a Russian strike. The Russians struck right on the street, hitting ordinary residential buildings. Sleazebags.” He said

The Ukrainian president insists on his earlier accusations that Russia is responsible for the ongoing war.

According to him, President Putin isn’t interested in negotiating any ceasefire deal to bring the war to an end despite efforts by the US, Europe and other global allies.

“There have been virtually no days without killings during this whole time, while the United States, Europe, and other global actors have been urging Russia to agree to a ceasefire and negotiations to end the war.

But Russia remains fully committed to war, and they prove it with both their strikes and their statements. All of this is the argument for new, tougher sanctions against Russia. I’m grateful to all Americans and Europeans who support this approach of pressuring Russia into peace, it’s extremely important. Russia must feel what war truly means.” He added