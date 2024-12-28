Ukraine Sends 500 Tonnes Of Wheat Flour To Syria

Ukraine on Friday responded to a call by the United Nations (UN) by sending 500 tonnes of wheat flour to Syria as humanitarian support to the middle-east country.

The UN, through its World Food Programme (WFP), called on the international community to intervene in the ongoing efforts of the organisation to cater to the growing needs of the peoples of Syria.

Announcing their support, Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it is part of the country’s humanitarian initiative.

Zelenskyy said, “as promised, we are supporting the Syrian people in their time of need.

“500 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat flour are already on their way to Syria as part of our “Grain From Ukraine” humanitarian program in cooperation with the WFP.

“The wheat flour is planned to be distributed to 33,250 families or 167,000 people, in the coming weeks. Each package weighs 15 kilograms and can feed a family of five for one month.

“We wish Syria and its people safety, stability, and recovery. We know the true value of these things,” he stared.

Syria experienced a new dawn after opposition forces, led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), entered Damascus on December 8 and ended the 54-year long rule of the Assad family.

However, the citizens were still nursing the pains and hardships faced, especially during the 13-year long civil war, which left about 13 million Syrians internally displaced.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, while listing various efforts the UN has made to help the people of Syria affected by the conflicts, noted that a lot more support was needed to assist the country.

“Adequate funding for humanitarian and recovery responses is critical, and that funding is not yet available.

“I make a strong appeal to the international community to show the generosity the Syrian people deserve in this moment and to massively support the humanitarian response in Syria,” he said.