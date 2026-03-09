 Breaking News : Ukraine to Deploy Military Drone Experts to Gulf States to Counter Iranian Shahed Threat





Ukraine will send military specialists to several Gulf states to help them counter the growing threat posed by Iranian-designed Shahed attack drones, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced.





According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian military experts will travel to the region in the near future to share Ukraine’s battlefield experience in defending against Shahed-type loitering munitions. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, these drones have been widely used in strikes against Ukrainian cities, energy infrastructure, and military targets.





Ukraine has spent years developing effective methods to detect, track, and destroy these drones. Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces have built a layered counter-drone defense that combines electronic warfare systems, mobile air defense units, and interceptor drones specifically designed to hunt incoming UAVs.



Kyiv believes that the experience gained during the war has given Ukraine unique expertise in dealing with Iranian-designed drones. Zelenskyy said this knowledge can now help countries in the Gulf region strengthen their defenses against similar threats.





The Ukrainian president noted that cooperation with Gulf partners will focus on practical assistance, including training local forces, sharing operational tactics, and helping develop more effective defense systems against low-cost loitering munitions such as the Shahed drone family.





Shahed drones have become a major security concern due to their relatively low cost, long range, and ability to overwhelm traditional air defense systems when used in large numbers.



Ukraine’s planned deployment of military experts reflects Kyiv’s effort to turn its wartime experience into valuable defense cooperation with international partners that are increasingly facing the same drone threat.



Source: United24 Media