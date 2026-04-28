Ukraine Unveils Massive FP-9 Ballistic Missile Capable of Reaching Moscow



Ukraine has publicly revealed the mock-up of its new long-range FP-9 ballistic missile, showcasing a significantly larger design than several well-known missile systems, signaling a potential expansion of its deep-strike capabilities.





The FP-9, developed by Fire Point, was displayed during a defense exhibition in Poland, allowing analysts to estimate its true size for the first time. Based on comparisons with the smaller FP-7 missile, the new system appears substantially larger than systems such as the 9K720 Iskander, Hrim-2, and the Scud.





According to available estimates, the FP-9 could measure around 12.5 meters in length with a diameter of approximately 1.1 meters—making it notably larger than many existing short-range ballistic missiles currently in service.





The missile is reportedly designed with a range of up to 800–850 kilometers and can carry a warhead weighing around 800 kg. This range would enable it to strike targets deep inside Russian territory, including areas near Moscow.





Analysts note that the missile’s larger size is directly linked to its performance requirements. Delivering a heavier payload over extended distances requires a larger airframe, which explains the FP-9’s increased dimensions compared to other systems in its class.





The FP-9 is expected to undergo official codification by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense in 2026, potentially paving the way for future operational deployment.



Source: Defence UA