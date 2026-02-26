Ukraine Unveils Strategy to “Force Russia Into Peace”



Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has presented a new strategy aimed at compelling Russia to negotiate an end to the war.





Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov outlined a three-pillar plan that will run parallel to diplomatic efforts led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s negotiating team.

According to Fedorov, the plan focuses on:





1. Strengthening Air Defenses

Ukraine aims to detect 100% of aerial threats in real time and intercept at least 95% of incoming missiles and drones. The strategy includes building a layered air defense system and expanding the use of interceptor drones to counter Russian aerial attacks.





2. Halting Russia’s Advances

Kyiv seeks to stop Russian forces on land, at sea, and in cyberspace. Fedorov stated that Russia is paying heavy losses for territorial gains, particularly in the Donetsk region, and that increasing battlefield costs will make further advances unsustainable. The military is also reforming procurement systems, transitioning to a corps structure, and adopting more data-driven command processes.





3. Cutting Russia’s War Revenues

Ukraine argues that Russia’s oil export revenues are sustaining the war effort. The plan calls for tighter international sanctions, targeting Moscow’s so-called shadow fleet, and strengthening coordination with allies to curb illicit maritime operations.





Fedorov emphasized that peace will come when Ukraine closes its skies, weakens Russia’s offensive capacity, and exerts sustained economic pressure.