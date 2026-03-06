Ukraine Warns Botswana of ‘Fatal Consequences’ Over Russian Recruits



BY MAIL REPORTER



Ukraine has warned that participation of foreign nationals among them Batswana in Russia’s war carries “serious and often fatal consequences.” This comes in the wake of diplomatic exchanges intensifying over reports that Batswana may have been recruited into the conflict.





In a statement issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrij Sybiha, Kyiv said it had taken note of Botswana’s February 26 clarification distancing itself from unverified reports that three Batswana were fighting for Russia.





“Ukraine remains open to bilateral dialogue on this matter,” Sybiha said. “We invite the Ministry of International Relations of Botswana to formally raise the issue with the Ukrainian authorities, in line with Botswana’s longstanding practice of consulting all relevant parties.”





He added that Ukraine stood ready to provide information and intelligence assessments that could complement what Botswana may obtain from other sources.

“Ukraine’s position remains consistent: participation of foreign citizens in Russia’s war of aggression carries serious and often fatal consequences,” he warned.





The warning follows a press release by the Government of Botswana on February 26, dismissing as unconfirmed a report published by The Botswana Guardian under the headline “Batswana recruited into Russian war possibly dead.” The article cited remarks attributed to Ukraine’s ambassador to Botswana.





In its response, the Ministry of International Relations said it had not received any official communication confirming the claims and was engaging relevant authorities to establish the facts.





“Through the Ministry of International Relations, and in collaboration with international law enforcement mechanisms including INTERPOL, the Government continues to engage relevant authorities to establish the facts and determine the whereabouts of the three identified Batswana currently believed to be in the Russian Federation in connection with the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” the statement said.





The Ministry revealed that in December 2025, Foreign Affairs Minister Phenyo Butale raised the matter directly with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, during talks in Egypt. Written communication has since been sent through diplomatic channels requesting cooperation from Moscow.





Botswana said it was also working with partners in South Africa and other international counterparts but had yet to receive verified information on the individuals’ location or status.





The government emphasised its commitment to protecting citizens abroad, noting that in December 2025 it successfully facilitated the return of another Motswana in a separate but related case.





It is understood that as diplomatic engagement continues, Ukraine’s latest warning adds pressure on Gaborone to clarify the situation, amid growing international scrutiny over foreign recruits in the protracted conflict.